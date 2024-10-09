In Colorado, more officers are using artificial intelligence to write their police reports. Is that a good thing?

More law enforcement officers in Colorado are using artificial intelligence to create their police reports.

Boulder Police launched a pilot program earlier this year allowing artificial intelligence to help officers generate reports related to minor crimes. A few months later, they expanded the policy to let AI help write police reports for all types of cases. That’s according to a story from Boulder Reporting Lab .

Boulder officers use a new technology called Draft One. Fort Collins police have also been using Draft One since April.

So how reliable is this technology? And will the police reports it generates hold up in court?