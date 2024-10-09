© 2024
In Colorado, more officers are using artificial intelligence to write their police reports. Is that a good thing?

Ariel LaveryErin O'Toole
Published October 9, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Melissa Inglis, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice at the University of Oklahoma.
Melissa Inglis
University of Oklahoma
Police departments in Colorado are using artificial intelligence to help write police reports. Associate Professor of Criminal Justice Melissa Inglis says this could remove bias and focus on factual information in their reports.

More law enforcement officers in Colorado are using artificial intelligence to create their police reports.

Boulder Police launched a pilot program earlier this year allowing artificial intelligence to help officers generate reports related to minor crimes. A few months later, they expanded the policy to let AI help write police reports for all types of cases. That’s according to a story from Boulder Reporting Lab.

Boulder officers use a new technology called Draft One. Fort Collins police have also been using Draft One since April.

So how reliable is this technology? And will the police reports it generates hold up in court?

Host Erin O’Toole spoke with Melissa Inglis, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice at the University of Oklahoma – who studies how law enforcement uses artificial intelligence programs – to answer those questions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) bias Body Cameras Criminal Justice
