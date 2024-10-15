As Election Day nears, deepfakes and misinformation are serious threats. Colorado leaders have a plan to respond

Weld County’s Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes has a noticeable online presence. She posts lots of informational videos around election time telling voters how to cast a ballot or get ready for Election Day.

But here’s something that keeps Koppes -- and a lot of other election officials -- up at night. Artificial intelligence is developing so quickly that a bad actor could take one of Koppes’ videos and convincingly alter her voice, so that it sounds like she’s saying something misleading -- such as giving the wrong hours when polls are open. Koppes and other clerks from Colorado’s 64 counties recently gathered to talk about those scenarios as Election Day approaches.

Koppes spoke with host Erin O’Toole in August to discuss how election officials like her are gearing up to respond to misleading emails, deepfake videos, and social media misinformation. With the election just three weeks away, and ballots showing up in voters’ mailboxes now, we’re listening back to that conversation.

Not sure if your voter registration is up to date? Check it at GoVoteColorado.com :