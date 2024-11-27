© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Is political talk on the table this Thanksgiving? Here’s how to dial down the tension

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published November 27, 2024 at 5:15 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Natalie Pennington, an assistant professor of communication studies at Colorado State University, is pictured in front of a bookshelf wearing glasses and a dark colored shirt.
Courtesy of Natalie Pennington / Colorado State University
"It's important to have these conversations; to talk across differences, to hear those cross-cutting or divergent views," says Natalie Pennington, assistant professor of Communication Studies at CSU. She studies the dynamics of friendship and how to maintain interpersonal connections across a political divide.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. And many of us are dreading the moment when someone brings up politics at the dinner table.

Family members might want to debate how Harris performed as a candidate or the merits of who Trump picked for his cabinet. Or a hundred other post-election topics that might make you feel a little bit less than thankful to be with your family on Thursday.

Natalie Pennington, an assistant professor of communication studies at Colorado State University, studies the dynamics of friendship and relationships – and the challenges of maintaining connections across the political divide. She spoke with ITN’s Erin O’Toole to share some simple strategies to help you avoid Thanksgiving dinner drama.

Tags
In The NoCo 2024 ElectionMental HealthPoliticsColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner