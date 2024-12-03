© 2024
What makes a great shopping mall Santa? This Colorado school has trained thousands of them

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published December 3, 2024 at 5:35 AM MST
Susen Mesco hugs a man dressed as Santa Claus in a red and white suit, white beard, and holding a graduation certificate from the Professional Santa Claus School, which Mesco founded in 1983.
Courtesy of Susen Mesco
"We don't talk about Santa suits, really, until about five, six months into it," says Susen Mesco, founder of the Denver-based Professional Santa Claus School. Since 1983 the program has trained more than 5,000 Santas. "I think what makes a great Santa is their heart, their commitment, and just making sure that every single person gets to experience the Santa that they need."

Every December, Santa Claus literally does the impossible. He delivers presents all over the world with a team of flying reindeer. So when someone becomes a stand-in for Santa at your local mall, or work party, those are big boots to fill.

But as it turns out, being Santa is a teachable skill.

Susen Mesco founded Professional Santa Claus School in Denver in 1983. She says more than 5,000 Santas have attended over the years. And that means she has four decades of expertise in getting your local Santa acting and looking his best.

Susan got her start back in 1982 when her event planning business got an offer to train and manage some Santas at local malls. And she saw a lot of room for improvement. "I went around spying on my competitor, and what I actually found was everything not to do,” she said. “Mommies were miserable. Children were being forced at Santa. Santa was cranky and slouchy, and his beard was falling off. So I went to work writing kind of a manual.”

Host Erin O’Toole talked with Mesco about what makes a great Santa, the extensive training her school offers, and how she trains Santas to answer particularly tough questions from kids.

Susen Mesco sits among more than 50 people dressed as Santa Claus, Mrs. Clause, or Santa's elves. She founded the Denver-based Professional Santa Claus School in 1983.
Courtesy of Susen Mesco

