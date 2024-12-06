© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

The new film ‘The Order’ looks at the white supremacist group that killed a Denver radio host

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published December 6, 2024 at 5:35 AM MST
Actors Jude Law, Jurnee Smollett, and Tye Sheridan walk in front of two parked cars as they portray FBI field agents in the new movie 'The Order.'
Michelle Faye
/
Courtesy of Vertical
“The forty-thousand foot view is the story of the ebbing and flowing of white nationalism, nativism in this country. That's the story that the book and the movie tell," says longtime Denver journalist Kevin Flynn. He co-authored the book that inspired the new movie 'The Order,' about a militant neo-Nazi group that murdered a Denver radio host in 1984. Jude Law, Jurnee Smollett, and Tye Sheridan portray FBI investigators in the film.

Forty years ago, a Denver radio talk show host named Alan Berg was assassinated. He was shot in his driveway by members of a militant, white supremacist group known as The Order. The group was active in the early 1980s, and one of their goals was to spark revolution against the American government.

A new movie tells that story, and explores the FBI investigation into the group. The movie, called The Order, is based on a book by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, who were both investigative journalists at the Rocky Mountain News at the time Alan Berg was killed.

Kevin Flynn, who now works as a Denver city councilman, joined Erin O’Toole to talk about the story, why the new film feels relevant today.

Denver city councilman Kevin Flynn standing outside, wearing a light blue button-down shirt. Flynn is the co-author of the book "The Order."
photo by Paul H. Trantow
/
Courtesy of Kevin Flynn

Colorado History Domestic Terrorism White Supremacy Author Interviews Movies
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
