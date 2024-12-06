The new film ‘The Order’ looks at the white supremacist group that killed a Denver radio host

Forty years ago, a Denver radio talk show host named Alan Berg was assassinated. He was shot in his driveway by members of a militant, white supremacist group known as The Order. The group was active in the early 1980s, and one of their goals was to spark revolution against the American government.

A new movie tells that story, and explores the FBI investigation into the group. The movie, called The Order , is based on a book by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, who were both investigative journalists at the Rocky Mountain News at the time Alan Berg was killed.

Kevin Flynn , who now works as a Denver city councilman, joined Erin O’Toole to talk about the story, why the new film feels relevant today.