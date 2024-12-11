How a Parkinson’s diagnosis took a Denver artist’s work in new directions

Tim McKay is a Denver artist who fills colorful, sprawling canvases with geometric figures . His paintings can span 12 feet or larger.

But a year ago, a diagnosis threatened to disrupt his career. Doctors told him he had Parkinson’ s disease – a condition that would slowly take away his ability to use his muscles.

Courtesy of Tim McKay

“There’s an initial shock and then a stepping back and saying, ‘Well, now. How is this going to change my life?’” he said.

McKay responded by making art that reflects how the disease is changing his ability to paint. He started painting on smaller canvases, which require less energy and mobility than his larger pieces. And in some cases, when he had a clumsy moment as he was painting, he left evidence of those mistakes in the work.

He spoke with ITN’s Erin O’Toole about how Parkinson’s has changed his work – and the process of documenting his journey through this project, called One to Somewhere .

Tim McKay’s paintings are on display at Pirate Contemporary Art in Lakewood through Sunday, December 15.