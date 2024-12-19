© 2024
Want safer roads? Start by rethinking how we build them, a CU Denver professor says

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published December 19, 2024 at 5:35 AM MST
A man in jeans and casual jacket stands next to a bicycle on a sidewalk in Denver, Colorado.
Courtesy of Wes Marshall
"So much of what we see in terms of crashes are predictable; and if it's predictable, I feel like it's preventable, and we can do things with engineering to reduce it," says CU Denver professor Wes Marshall. The author of "Killed by a Traffic Engineer" thinks modern transportation systems are poorly designed in part because of reliance on outdated research and faulty assumptions.

It wasn’t that long ago that some doctors would use lobotomies as a treatment for mental illness, or insomnia, or severe headaches. That wouldn’t happen now – but modern medicine has made some weird, often tragic turns to get to where it is now.

Similarly, our modern roadways are designed with what amounts to junk science, according to author Wesley Marshall . He says it’s time for a wake-up call.

Marshall, who teaches civil engineering at the University of Colorado Denver, thinks the way our streets and highways are built contributes to tens of thousands of unnecessary crashes and deaths each year.

He recently published his research and ideas in a book, provocatively titled “Killed by a Traffic Engineer.”

In the third installment of In The NoCo’s Holiday Book Club, we’re listening back to a conversation between Wes Marshall and In The NoCo’s Brad Turner.

Transportationpublic safetyTraffic FatalitiesColorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)CU Denver
