Want safer roads? Start by rethinking how we build them, a CU Denver professor says

It wasn’t that long ago that some doctors would use lobotomies as a treatment for mental illness, or insomnia, or severe headaches. That wouldn’t happen now – but modern medicine has made some weird, often tragic turns to get to where it is now.

Similarly, our modern roadways are designed with what amounts to junk science, according to author Wesley Marshall . He says it’s time for a wake-up call.

Marshall, who teaches civil engineering at the University of Colorado Denver , thinks the way our streets and highways are built contributes to tens of thousands of unnecessary crashes and deaths each year.

He recently published his research and ideas in a book, provocatively titled “ Killed by a Traffic Engineer .”