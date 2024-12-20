‘Forever’ chemicals are a big health concern. Colorado scientists found a new way to break them down

Scientists have found a promising new way to break down harmful “forever” chemicals.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS , are found in many household products including nonstick cookware or waterproof clothing. They’ve also found their way into our drinking water, our food and our bodies.

They’re called forever chemicals because they were designed and manufactured to never break down – which means, after they’ve been used in manufacturing or in our homes, they’ll continue to circulate in the environment for thousands of years. Studies have linked PFAS exposure to conditions like decreased fertility, cancer and a higher risk of obesity.

But researchers at Colorado State University and the University of Colorado Boulder say they’ve found a way to break down PFAS – using light. The process is similar to the way plants use photosynthesis to make energy from sunlight.

“We need to be able to produce these chemicals in a way that doesn’t compromise our future generations,” says CSU professor Garret Miyake , the lead researcher on the study.