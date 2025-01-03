© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Some students may have lost their ‘grit.’ Can teachers and parents help bring it back?

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published January 3, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
Erica Breunlin, a woman with long light-brown hair, wearing a pink coat and a lacy collared blouse, smiles in this photograph. She is an education reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado.
Courtesy of Erica Breunlin / The Colorado Sun
"[Grit] is basically a person's level of determination to stick through challenges, to not give up... and to just really put their head down and work through a problem until they get to the other side," says Colorado Sun education reporter Erica Breunlin. She recently wrote about efforts by Colorado educators and parents to help students cultivate greater resilience.

Colorado teachers say their students are missing something that helps determine their academic success. Call it grit.

If a student who struggles with math studies hard and performs well on their math test, that’s grit. If they complete a homework assignment that was tough to finish, that's also grit.

Erica Breunlin covers education for The Colorado Sun. Since the pandemic, she says teachers have told her they’re seeing less grit in the classroom. And that’s leading to lower test scores for K-12 students.

Breunlin recently wrote about grit, and the strategies some educators and parents have developed to build more of it in their kids. She joined host Erin O’Toole to share what she learned.

