Some students may have lost their ‘grit.’ Can teachers and parents help bring it back?

Colorado teachers say their students are missing something that helps determine their academic success. Call it grit.

If a student who struggles with math studies hard and performs well on their math test, that’s grit. If they complete a homework assignment that was tough to finish, that's also grit.

Erica Breunlin covers education for The Colorado Sun. Since the pandemic, she says teachers have told her they’re seeing less grit in the classroom. And that’s leading to lower test scores for K-12 students.