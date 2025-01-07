© 2025
Your Facebook or Instagram account may outlive you. A new CU project helps people plan for it

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published January 7, 2025 at 5:40 AM MST
Jed Brubaker is Associate Professor in Information Science at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Courtesy Jed Brubaker
Jed Brubaker has been researching how generative AI could transform the way we relate to past loved ones. He calls generative AI that could recreate a deceased person "generative ghosts." And he says they could have a lot to offer us.

When someone dies nowadays, their online accounts and social media profiles can become a poignant online memorial. Or sometimes, those accounts can become a hassle for grieving loved ones.

For many people who have recently lost someone, knowing what to do with a loved one’s online accounts is a mystery. Sometimes an account gets deleted by the organization that manages them. Sometimes the account gives the impression that the dead person is still alive. Or th account might simply sit unused.

A new clinic set up by a University of Colorado researcher provides guidance and aid in handling digital accounts after someone passes away. It’s a free help desk called the Digital Legacy Clinic. Professor Jed Brubaker founded the clinic and oversees its operation.

Brubaker joined Erin O’Toole to discuss the unusual task of managing our online accounts for after we’re gone. He said it’s a reflection of how we mourn in a more digital age.

