Women sleep less soundly than men. A CU researcher asks if biology – or flawed research – is to blame

By In The NoCo,
Ariel Lavery, Erin O'Toole, Brad Turner
Published January 10, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
A headshot of Rachel Rowe, a woman with brown hair and wearing a red blazer. Rowe is a sleep researcher with the University of Colorado Boulder.
Courtesy of Rachel Rowe / CU Boulder
"If you think about women as being the caretakers or being mothers, they need to be able to be aroused easily... I think that from an evolutionary standpoint, that's to protect the species," says Rachel Rowe, assistant professor of Integrative Physiology at CU Boulder who studies sleep disturbances. "So I think that maybe it's actually our superpower."

When it’s time to get a good night’s rest, women have it harder than men. Women are more likely than men to have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But the treatments that doctors prescribe for sleep disorders, like medication or different bedtime routines, may be based more on data about male sleep patterns than female sleep patterns.

That's a key takeaway from a new study out of the University of Colorado. The findings could eventually lead doctors to rethink how they treat sleep problems -- especially in women.

Rachel Rowe is Assistant Professor of Integrative Physiology at CU, and she worked on the study. Rowe joined Erin O’Toole to explain her research and how sleep medicine as we know it may be short-changing women who experience sleep problems.

