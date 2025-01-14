Yes, Colorado has three different lab testing scandals. Here’s what you need to know

You may have heard the recent news of a scandal involving state lab technicians who falsified some test results of drinking water . The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended further testing for now, saying the results couldn’t be trusted.

You may also have heard about bogus test results in monitoring for water contamination near oil and gas wells around the Front Range .

On top of that, you might also recall hearing about tainted DNA test results at the state crime laboratory earlier this year. The issue potentially may have affected hundreds of criminal cases .

Colorado has multiple investigations into mishandling of data at several state labs. These scandals might make you wonder if you should be concerned about your health and safety.

“The thing that really connects them is that they all involve some element of science, and some element of the scientific process being subverted,” says John Ingold , reporter with The Colorado Sun who focuses on health and healthcare coverage.

He’s been following these stories and joined host Erin O’Toole to offer some answers, and a bit of reassurance.