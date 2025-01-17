Colorado sci-fi author X. Ho Yen’s new book reveals its story as the reader solves a series of puzzles

When Colorado writer X. Ho Yen was a kid, he loved to read science fiction.

X. Ho Yen is autistic. He liked how some sci-fi stories, like the Star Trek series, depicted a more enlightened future society where neurodivergent people were treated equally.

Eventually he began writing his own science fiction novels. His newest release is titled Space Autistic Author’s Puzzling Innerverse. It’s different from his other books: It’s a series of puzzles that reveal the plot of a story as you solve them.

X. Ho Yen spoke with ITN’s Erin O’Toole about the new book, his influences and how science fiction resonated deeply with him as a child.

Correction: An earlier version of this episode gave the incorrect city of residence for X. Ho Yen. He lives in Centennial.