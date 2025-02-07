At Denver International Airport, the artist Detour created a colorful new piece out of used luggage

Travelers making their way through Denver International Airport can experience a colorful, distinctive new art exhibit .

The project, called “It’s Not What You Take, It’s What You Bring Back,” was created from 183 pieces of used luggage, suspended over a walkway in Concourse B. They’re painted in the vibrant colors of the Colorado sky – turquoise, baby blue, ruby red – and they form a shape resembling the infinity symbol.

That painted baggage is part of a new installation by Colorado artist Thomas Evans, better known as Detour . He’s well known around Denver for his colorful murals of local sports legends like Denver Nuggets Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

Detour talked with Erin O’Toole about what inspired his new art at DIA – and some of the stories behind the luggage.