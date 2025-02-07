© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

At Denver International Airport, the artist Detour created a colorful new piece out of used luggage

By
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
The artist Detour, wearing a hat and a purple jacket, sits on the pedestrian walkway beneath his new art installation at Denver International Airport, which he created using 183 pieces of used baggage painted in the colors of the rainbow, representing the colors of Colorado sky. It is in the shape of an infinity symbol.
Courtesy of Denver International Airport
The artist Detour beneath his new art installation at Denver International Airport, which he created using 183 pieces of used baggage painted in the colors of the Colorado sky. "Because it has that infinity shape symbol... it basically references that, you know, our journey is never done. Airports are never closed. There's always a plane in the sky. There's always someone moving."

Travelers making their way through Denver International Airport can experience a colorful, distinctive new art exhibit.

The project, called “It’s Not What You Take, It’s What You Bring Back,” was created from 183 pieces of used luggage, suspended over a walkway in Concourse B. They’re painted in the vibrant colors of the Colorado sky – turquoise, baby blue, ruby red – and they form a shape resembling the infinity symbol.

That painted baggage is part of a new installation by Colorado artist Thomas Evans, better known as Detour. He’s well known around Denver for his colorful murals of local sports legends like Denver Nuggets Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

Detour talked with Erin O’Toole about what inspired his new art at DIA – and some of the stories behind the luggage.

