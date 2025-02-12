© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In The NoCo

Funk music deserves more respect, a CU professor argues in his new book

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel LaveryBrad Turner
Published February 12, 2025 at 5:33 AM MST
Reiland Rabaka, University of Colorado professor and author of the new book The Funk Movement: Music, Culture, and Politics. He stands in front of a hall at CU that houses the Center for African American Studies wearing a red and black jacket and a close-fitting black hat.
Photo of Dr. Reiland Rabaka by Glenn J. Asakawa
/
University of Colorado Boulder
"Funk grows out of the larger impulses of Black popular movements, Black protest movements at the time," says Reiland Rabaka, University of Colorado professor and author of the new book The Funk Movement: Music, Culture, and Politics. "Funk was the radicalization of rhythm and blues... that expressed some deeper cultural impulses going on in Black America in the late 1960s all the way through the 1970s."

In the late 1960s, a new movement of Black music grew out of the end of the civil rights era. Black artists declared their “Black power” and rocked the airwaves with the sound of funk.

Funk music was more than just a genre with excellent grooves. It had deeper social and political meaning. Funk began as a reaction to tumultuous times and would ultimately lay the foundation for the hip0hop and R&B we listen to today.

This is the argument in the new book by Reiland Rabaka, called The Funk Movement: Music, Culture, and Politics.

Rabaka is a professor of African, African American, and Caribbean studies at the University of Colorado Boulder. He is also the founder and director of the Center for African American Studies at CU, and hosts a podcast called The Cause.

He joined Erin O'Toole to talk about the importance of funk, and why it deserves respect for its singular impact on music and culture.

In The NoCo MusicBlack HistoryMusic InterviewsUniversity of Colorado Boulder
