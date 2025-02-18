© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Hearing about students’ trauma takes a serious toll on teachers, a new UNC study finds

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published February 18, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Breanna King, a woman with long blonde hair and wearing a deep green shirt, stands in a field outside. She's a graduate student in the School Psychology program at the University of Northern Colorado.
Courtesy of Breanna King
Breanna King, a doctoral student at the University of Northern Colorado, measured levels of secondary traumatic stress among classroom educators — and found the prevalence alarmingly high. "I didn't expect the percentage to be as high as it was," King says. "It kind of led me to thinking more into why it might be so high in educators."

Ask a teacher about the hardest part of their job, and you might expect them to cite long hours or low pay.

But there’s another, less visible challenge that educators face: exposure to student trauma. Students may confide in a teacher about not having enough to eat at home, or an abusive family member. And exposure to those problems takes a serious toll on teachers.

According to a new study out of the University of Northern Colorado, about 9 in 10 teachers and other classroom educators deal with what’s called secondary traumatic stress from helping students with their problems, or simply hearing about them. And of those teachers, 42 percent had secondary traumatic stress that was considered severe.

Breanna King, a graduate student in UNC’s School Psychology program, designed and led the study. She spoke with Erin O’Toole about how high levels of secondary traumatic stress may contribute to teachers leaving the field – and she shared ideas about how to help teachers cope.

Tags
In The NoCo EducationPost-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)Teacher shortageUniversity of Northern Colorado (UNC)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery