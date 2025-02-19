A proposed law would let Coloradans freeze their own access to buy a gun. Advocates say it could save lives

A note: Today’s episode deals with issues around suicide and firearm violence.

Over the past decade, Colorado has seen more than 7,000 deaths by suicide that involved a firearm. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, guns are involved in more than half of Colorado’s deaths by suicide.

A bill making its way through the state legislature could help reduce those numbers.

The proposal would allow Coloradans to place a voluntary freeze on their own access to buy a gun. Someone who’s concerned about their mental health could add their own name to a database of people who are ineligible to purchase a firearm.

Colorado’s proposal is based on a national campaign called Donna’s Law . If approved, the bill would make Colorado the fifth state to set up what's known as a Do Not Sell registry.