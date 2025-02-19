A proposed law would let Coloradans freeze their own access to buy a gun. Advocates say it could save lives
A note: Today’s episode deals with issues around suicide and firearm violence.
Over the past decade, Colorado has seen more than 7,000 deaths by suicide that involved a firearm. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, guns are involved in more than half of Colorado’s deaths by suicide.
A bill making its way through the state legislature could help reduce those numbers.
The proposal would allow Coloradans to place a voluntary freeze on their own access to buy a gun. Someone who’s concerned about their mental health could add their own name to a database of people who are ineligible to purchase a firearm.
Colorado’s proposal is based on a national campaign called Donna’s Law. If approved, the bill would make Colorado the fifth state to set up what's known as a Do Not Sell registry.
So, how effective are voluntary programs like this at reducing the risk of suicide with a firearm? Erin O’Toole spoke with two KUNC colleagues: editor and reporter Leigh Paterson, and Chas Sisk, editor of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance, to learn more.