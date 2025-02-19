© 2025
In The NoCo

A proposed law would let Coloradans freeze their own access to buy a gun. Advocates say it could save lives

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerLeigh PatersonChas Sisk
Published February 19, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
this shows the exterior of the Colorado State Capitol Building on a sunny day
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC

A note: Today’s episode deals with issues around suicide and firearm violence.

Over the past decade, Colorado has seen more than 7,000 deaths by suicide that involved a firearm. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, guns are involved in more than half of Colorado’s deaths by suicide.

A bill making its way through the state legislature could help reduce those numbers.

The proposal would allow Coloradans to place a voluntary freeze on their own access to buy a gun. Someone who’s concerned about their mental health could add their own name to a database of people who are ineligible to purchase a firearm.

Colorado’s proposal is based on a national campaign called Donna’s Law. If approved, the bill would make Colorado the fifth state to set up what's known as a Do Not Sell registry.

So, how effective are voluntary programs like this at reducing the risk of suicide with a firearm? Erin O’Toole spoke with two KUNC colleagues: editor and reporter Leigh Paterson, and Chas Sisk, editor of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance, to learn more.

Tags
In The NoCo Colorado LegislatureGun RegulationsMental Health
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Leigh Paterson
As KUNC's Senior Editor and Reporter, my job is to find out what’s important to northern Colorado residents and why. I seek to create a deeper sense of urgency and understanding around these issues through in-depth, character driven daily reporting and series work.
Chas Sisk
Chas Sisk is an editor/producer with KUNC and the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. He's been a journalist for more than 25 years, primarily focused on covering politics, business and communities.
