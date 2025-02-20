Life inside a Colorado home inspired by Jimmy Carter’s renewable energy push

After the recent death of President Jimmy Carter, many of the tributes mentioned his environmental legacy and push for energy-efficient development. And one unusual part of his plan was focused here in Colorado.

Carter’s administration had backed the design of some experimental homes along the Front Range. They were warmed by the sun and fueled by renewable sources – an exciting idea in the late 1970s.

John Avenson was paying attention back then, and wanted to live in one of those homes. He got the plans, hired a contractor and built his very own Carter home in Westminster in 1981 – even as Carter’s successor in the White House, President Ronald Reagan, scaled back renewable energy development.

Avenson still lives in that home today. It’s featured in an episode of the PBS series Heart of a Building , which focuses on innovative building construction. The episode will be shown at the Colorado Environmental Film Festival in Golden on Feb. 23 .

Erin O’Toole spoke with Avenson and Heart of a Building host Paul Kreischer to learn about life in one of Colorado’s first energy-smart homes.