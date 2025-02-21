An underground fire near Boulder that burned for nearly a century is finally out

Over the past few months, crews have worked on an unusual firefighting operation near Boulder. They extinguished a blaze that has burned underground for more than a century.

The work happened at Marshall Mesa near an open area that's popular for hiking. A fire in a a coal seam there had smoldered beneath the surface for years. It was a remnant of a time when coal mining thrived in the area. And it was a hazard: Heat from underground blazes can sometimes set fire to grass and other brush nearby.

So crews have spent the winter digging up combustible material and bringing it to the surface. Then they mixed in cooler dirt to prevent future fires.

Work at the site wrapped up recently, and officials held a celebration at the site on Thursday. So today, we’re revisiting a conversation with Jeff Graves recorded back in October, as the work was getting started. Jeff is director of Colorado’s Inactive Mine Reclamation Program , and he managed the job.

He talked with In The NoCo's Brad Turner about how Marshall Mesa is one of at least 38 sites in Colorado where coal is burning underground – and some of the others are even more challenging to deal with.