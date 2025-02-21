© 2025
An underground fire near Boulder that burned for nearly a century is finally out

Brad TurnerErin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published February 21, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
A backhoe bucket scoops up rock and earth from a pit on a construction site. Another piece of heavy earth-moving equipment is visible in the background.
Courtesy Jeremy Reineke
Colorado Division of Mining, Reclamation and Safety
Heavy equipment is used to dig through layers of dirt to reach an underground coal seam on Marshall Mesa south of Boulder. The process includes excavating 30 feet of earth, cooling it with water, and then adding it back to the coal seam.

Over the past few months, crews have worked on an unusual firefighting operation near Boulder. They extinguished a blaze that has burned underground for more than a century.

The work happened at Marshall Mesa near an open area that's popular for hiking. A fire in a a coal seam there had smoldered beneath the surface for years. It was a remnant of a time when coal mining thrived in the area. And it was a hazard: Heat from underground blazes can sometimes set fire to grass and other brush nearby.

So crews have spent the winter digging up combustible material and bringing it to the surface. Then they mixed in cooler dirt to prevent future fires.

Work at the site wrapped up recently, and officials held a celebration at the site on Thursday. So today, we’re revisiting a conversation with Jeff Graves recorded back in October, as the work was getting started. Jeff is director of Colorado’s Inactive Mine Reclamation Program, and he managed the job.

He talked with In The NoCo's Brad Turner about how Marshall Mesa is one of at least 38 sites in Colorado where coal is burning underground – and some of the others are even more challenging to deal with.

A man wearing a yellow safety coat and hardhat smiles for the camera.
Courtesy Jeff Graves
Courtesy Jeff Graves
Jeff Graves directs Colorado's Inactive Mine Reclamation Program

In The NoCo WildfiresBoulderCoal MiningColorado History
