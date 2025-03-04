Sandhill cranes fascinate bird lovers and draw crowds in Colorado each spring. Here’s why
Crowds of sandhill crane admirers gather in Southern Colorado each spring to watch these birds – which have recovered after nearly being wiped out a century ago.
The birds’ admirers are fascinated by the cranes’ calls, their mating behaviors, and the fact that the species has existed for 2.5 million years.
Scott Weidensaul is a writer and ornithologist who has also found inspiration from the sandhill cranes. He is the keynote speaker at this year’s Monte Vista Crane Festival, in the San Luis Valley, which starts this Friday. Scott talked with Erin O’Toole about the role these birds play in our imagination, and why he has found them so inspiring.
Thank you to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology Macaulay Library for letting us share recordings from their sandhill crane audio archive.