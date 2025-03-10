How immigration sweeps could take a toll on Colorado’s construction industry
An estimated 13 percent of the construction workforce in Colorado is made up of immigrants without legal status, according to the American Immigration Council. These workers often handle lower-paying jobs at construction sites like installing drywall or laying bricks.
Colorado has a housing shortage. So we wondered what is likely to happen to Colorado’s construction industry as the Trump administration imposes sweeping deportation policies and threatens mass raids?
We reached out to Chloe East, who has studied the effects of deportation policy on the construction industry, for answers. East is an associate professor of economics at the University of Colorado Denver. She has been investigating the economic impacts of detaining and deporting immigrants without legal status since Trump first took office in 2016.