Why Colorado’s incredible fresh powder can lead to stunning sunburn, according to a CSU snow scientist
March is Colorado’s snowiest month. Which means lots of us will be looking to make fresh tracks on that deep powder this time of year.
And if you live in Colorado, you know that amazing powder brings with it truly astonishing sunburns for skiers and snowboarders.
There are scientific reasons that your friends come home from the slopes with goggle marks scorched onto their faces. And one scientist wants to make sure people understand why.
Steven Fassnacht is a Professor of Snow Hydrology at Colorado State University. He recently published an article about the intense reflectivity of fresh snow. He spoke with host Erin O’Toole about why Colorado powder is conducive to sunburn.