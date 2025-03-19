A proposed law would help Colorado churches turn their properties into housing developments. Here’s how that might work

A bill under consideration at the state capitol would allow religious organizations to use their properties to build housing developments. It's an idea some state lawmakers see as an opportunity.

Supporters say it would help alleviate Colorado's housing shortage, using thousands of acres of available church-owned property around the state.

KUNC's Stephanie Daniel has been reporting on this issue . She spent time visiting a church in Fort Collins that created a version of this idea – a development that they hope will foster a sense of community for future residents and church members.

Stephanie joined host Erin O’Toole to share the story of how Heart of the Rockies Church got into the real estate business, and how viable the idea might be for other faith-based groups.