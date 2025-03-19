© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A proposed law would help Colorado churches turn their properties into housing developments. Here’s how that might work

By In The NoCo,
Stephanie DanielBrad TurnerErin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published March 19, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
A rendering of Heartside Hill, a mixed unit affordable housing development in Fort Collins, CO. This venture is a collaboration between Heart of the Rockies Christian Church, CARE Housing, Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity, and L'Arche Northern Colorado
Stephanie Daniel
/
KUNC
Heartside Hill is a mixed unit affordable housing development that's currently under construction in Fort Collins, CO. The venture is a collaboration between Heart of the Rockies Christian Church, CARE Housing, Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity, and L'Arche Northern Colorado

A bill under consideration at the state capitol would allow religious organizations to use their properties to build housing developments. It's an idea some state lawmakers see as an opportunity.

Supporters say it would help alleviate Colorado's housing shortage, using thousands of acres of available church-owned property around the state.

KUNC's Stephanie Daniel has been reporting on this issue. She spent time visiting a church in Fort Collins that created a version of this idea – a development that they hope will foster a sense of community for future residents and church members.

Stephanie joined host Erin O’Toole to share the story of how Heart of the Rockies Church got into the real estate business, and how viable the idea might be for other faith-based groups.

Cristina Mahon, a woman wearing blue jeans and a dark green jacket, a bright orange safety vest, and a white hard hat, stands in the snow in front of an apartment building under construction in Fort Collins
Stephanie Daniel
/
KUNC
Heart of the Rockies Christian Church moderator Cristina Mahon on Feb. 13, 2025, standing in front of an apartment building under construction in Fort Collins

HousingColorado LegislatureReligionAffordable Housing
