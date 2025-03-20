A proposal to supply enough water for a half-million new Colorado residents just cleared a major hurdle. Here’s what’s next

A massive reservoir project that will eventually clear the way for a half-million new residents in Northern Colorado is now a step closer to breaking ground.

The $2 billion water project will create two new reservoirs that will feed 15 towns and water districts in Northern Colorado. Advocates for NISP, the Northern Integrated Supply Project, say it’s essential to ensure that these fast-growing communities in Larimer and Weld counties have the water they need as development booms.

The project has been tied up in planning, permitting and opposition for more than two decades. But it cleared a final hurdle recently, after an environmental group that had sued to stop the project agreed to settle the case .

Alex Hager covers water issues for KUNC. He joined Erin O’Toole to explain how NISP could help transform Northern Colorado.