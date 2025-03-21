© 2025
Why a ‘moose boom’ in Northern Colorado has some biologists concerned, and what wildlife officials are doing about it

Ariel LaveryBrad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published March 21, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
A bull moose lifts his front legs high to jump over a pine fence in the forest.
Victor Schendel
/
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is concerned about what a growing moose population in Northern Colorado could do to wetland areas. They say the best tool available to keep their populations in check is issuing more hunting licenses.

Tourists love the sight of a moose with their long noses, large sloping antlers, and gangly legs.

But Rocky Mountain National Park biologists say the growing moose population appears to be harming wetlands in the park. That’s according to a recent story in the Fort Collins Coloradoan. And state wildlife officials say they also want to make sure a ‘moose boom’ doesn’t threaten the willows, aspen and other plants that moose feed on in wetland areas.

The moose population is a big shift from a half-century ago when there were basically no moose in Colorado and wildlife managers introduced 24 of them, in 1978.

Andy Holland is Colorado Parks and Wildlife Big Game Manager who oversees the state’s moose population – which now numbers 3500. Erin O’Toole asked him how officials keep the size of the herd from overwhelming the habitat – or “overbrowsing,” as wildlife officials might say.

In The NoCo Colorado Parks and WildlifeRocky Mountain National ParkecologyHunting
