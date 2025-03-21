Why a ‘moose boom’ in Northern Colorado has some biologists concerned, and what wildlife officials are doing about it

Tourists love the sight of a moose with their long noses, large sloping antlers, and gangly legs.

But Rocky Mountain National Park biologists say the growing moose population appears to be harming wetlands in the park. That’s according to a recent story in the Fort Collins Coloradoan. And state wildlife officials say they also want to make sure a ‘moose boom’ doesn’t threaten the willows, aspen and other plants that moose feed on in wetland areas.

The moose population is a big shift from a half-century ago when there were basically no moose in Colorado and wildlife managers introduced 24 of them, in 1978.

Andy Holland is Colorado Parks and Wildlife Big Game Manager who oversees the state’s moose population – which now numbers 3500. Erin O’Toole asked him how officials keep the size of the herd from overwhelming the habitat – or “overbrowsing,” as wildlife officials might say.