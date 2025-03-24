© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How a scientist’s bold new strategy for replanting trees after a wildfire could help save Colorado’s forests

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published March 24, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
A woman wearing a white hardhat holds a device used to organize seedlings. She's in a burned forest with skeletal trees surrounding her. Three other people are in the background, each wearing hardhats.
Brittany Peterson
/
AP
Camille Stevens-Rumann holds a grid used to organize seedlings at a reforestation test plot Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Bellvue, Colo., at the 2020 Cameron Peak Fire burn area.

The Hayman Fire burned through a huge swath of forest southwest of Denver in 2002. It left behind a massive burn scar. Workers quickly replanted thousands of trees to reestablish the forest.

But more than two decades later, large areas of the Hayman burn scar still resemble a moonscape, with some scraggly young trees here and there.

Burn scars that take decades to heal are becoming a fact of life throughout the West. It’s partly due to climate change, which is shifting which types of trees will grow naturally in mountain forests.

Camille Stevens-Rumann – assistant director of the Colorado Forest Restoration Insitute at Colorado State University – studies reforestation efforts after a wildfire. In a recent Scripps News story, Stevens-Rumann argues it’s time for a new approach to how we replant forests after wildfires.

She spoke with Erin O’Toole last November. Today, we’re listening back to that conversation about what she thinks Colorado’s forests should look like in the future – and why trees that have historically thrived in Colorado’s mountains don’t grow back quickly after a wildfire.

Camille Stevens-Rumann, Assistant Professor of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship and Assistant Director of the CFRI, does research on the burn scar from the Cameron Peak Fire. July 20, 2021. Her research looks at better ways to ensure successful replanting of forests after wild fire.
John Eisele/Colorado State Unive/John Eisele/Colorado State Unive
/
Colorado State University Photog
Camille Stevens-Rumann, Assistant Professor of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship and Assistant Director of the Colorado Forest Restoration Institute

