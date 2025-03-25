It’s a tough time to run a restaurant in Colorado. Can state lawmakers do anything to help?

Colorado is a tough state to be a restaurant manager in right now. Every day seems to bring news that another local favorite is closing.

It's expensive to run a restaurant . Costs for food and real estate have been on the rise. And for restaurants along Colorado’s Front Range, there’s one especially thorny issue : – employee pay.

For the last few years, Colorado’s minimum wage has been $14.81 an hour for non-tipped employees – more than double the federal minimum wage of $7.25. And the local minimum wage in cities like Denver and Boulder is even higher than the state’s.

That’s a challenge that many restaurateurs say makes it more difficult to stay afloat.