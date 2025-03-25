© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
It’s a tough time to run a restaurant in Colorado. Can state lawmakers do anything to help?

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleEmma VandenEindeBrad Turner
Published March 25, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
It's expensive to run a restaurant in Colorado right now. And while employee pay is a large portion of those costs, it's not the only driver. "There's so many different things — rent prices going up, food prices going up, the cost of eggs right now," says KUNC reporter Emma VandenEinde. "There's so many different things happening all at the same time."

Colorado is a tough state to be a restaurant manager in right now. Every day seems to bring news that another local favorite is closing.

It's expensive to run a restaurant. Costs for food and real estate have been on the rise. And for restaurants along Colorado’s Front Range, there’s one especially thorny issue: – employee pay.

For the last few years, Colorado’s minimum wage has been $14.81 an hour for non-tipped employees – more than double the federal minimum wage of $7.25. And the local minimum wage in cities like Denver and Boulder is even higher than the state’s.

That’s a challenge that many restaurateurs say makes it more difficult to stay afloat.

KUNC reporter Emma VandenEinde has been exploring this story. She joined Erin O’Toole to talk about how a proposed law aims to help restaurant owners, and the community fallout when a favorite local eatery shuts down.

In The NoCo RestaurantsSmall BusinessEconomyColorado Legislature
