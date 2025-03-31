Why a state lawmaker wants to make it easier to open charter schools in some districts

Some state lawmakers in Denver are using the term “education deserts” to sound the alarm around underperforming schools. It refers to a ZIP code where at least two-thirds of the students attend a school with subpar math and reading scores. One estimate says about 123,000 public school students in Colorado fall into this category.

Some Democratic lawmakers have recently proposed an unprecedented solution : Colorado Senate President James Coleman – along with support from Governor Jared Polis – want to make it easier for charter schools to open in education deserts. They say the status quo isn’t working, and the state needs charter schools’ innovative approaches in the effort to boost academic success.

And here’s the unprecedented part: Coleman wants to introduce a bill that would let those charter schools bypass getting approval from local school boards, which traditionally can endorse or torpedo a new charter school.