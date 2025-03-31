© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why a state lawmaker wants to make it easier to open charter schools in some districts

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel LaveryBrad Turner
Published March 31, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Qentez Birch, 5, paints with watercolor on June 30, 2022, at New Legacy Charter School in Aurora.
Olivia Sun
/
The Colorado Sun via Report for America
Qentez Birch, age 5, paints with watercolor on June 30, 2022, at New Legacy Charter School in Aurora. "Charter schools are interesting (in that) they are public schools, they do receive taxpayer funds — but they're also granted more flexibilities and more opportunities to be innovative than your traditional public schools," says Colorado Sun education reporter Erica Breunlin.

Some state lawmakers in Denver are using the term “education deserts” to sound the alarm around underperforming schools. It refers to a ZIP code where at least two-thirds of the students attend a school with subpar math and reading scores. One estimate says about 123,000 public school students in Colorado fall into this category.

Some Democratic lawmakers have recently proposed an unprecedented solution: Colorado Senate President James Coleman – along with support from Governor Jared Polis – want to make it easier for charter schools to open in education deserts. They say the status quo isn’t working, and the state needs charter schools’ innovative approaches in the effort to boost academic success.

And here’s the unprecedented part: Coleman wants to introduce a bill that would let those charter schools bypass getting approval from local school boards, which traditionally can endorse or torpedo a new charter school.

Erica Breunlin covers education for The Colorado Sun. She joined Erin O'Toole to talk about Coleman’s proposal, and the seismic impact it could have on Colorado’s public school system.

Education School Choice Education Funding
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
