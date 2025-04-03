A Fort Collins runner’s extraordinary career gets a fresh look in a new documentary

An extraordinary Colorado athlete gets some much-deserved recognition.

Libby James, a runner from Fort Collins, has a slew of accomplishments under her belt. She’s run 10 marathons – including Boston, Tokyo and Pikes Peak. She’s the most dominant female runner in the history of the Bolder Boulder 10k , having finished in the top 20 for her age group an incredible 28 times.

And she did most of those things after she turned 40.

Never Too Old is a short documentary co-directed by Colorado filmmaker Patty Jen Arndt, who’s part of Libby’s extended family. The film provides a glimpse into Libby’s running career, which didn’t start until she was in her mid-30s, raising four children. She retired from competitive running in 2020, at the age of 83.

The film will be screened on Sunday at the Lyric Cinema in Fort Collins, as part of Colorado State University’s ACT Human Rights Film Festival .

Patty joined Erin O’Toole to talk about directing the film – and how Libby’s accomplishments grew out of her ability to balance her love of running with her responsibilities as a mom.