Converting high-rise office space to dorm style living could ease Denver’s housing crunch. Here’s how

Researchers have proposed a plan to transform empty high-rise office spaces into living spaces to reduce the housing shortage in the Denver metro area. Denver is one of many American cities with a tight housing market and a glut of unused office space.

A recent study by the Pew Charitable Trusts and the architecture firm Gensler calls for converting high rise offices to shared residential spaces similar to a college dorm. Tenants would share kitchens, bathrooms and workspaces with people in neighboring units.

And some real estate developers also see opportunity. Earlier this week, a development company announced it purchased two office buildings in downtown Denver in hopes of converting them into affordable housing.

Alex Horowitz is the Project Director of Housing and Project Initiatives at Pew Charitable Trusts who oversaw the study.