Nuclear power is now considered clean energy in Colorado under a new law. Here's why

Nuclear energy is now clean energy in Colorado. That’s according to a new law recently signed by Gov. Jared Polis.

The law adds nuclear power to a list of clean energies like wind and solar. Colorado leaders have set a goal of using only clean energy to power the state by 2040.

The law didn’t pass without pushback from critics who point out that nuclear energy produces radioactive waste. But in the end, the Democratic-controlled state legislature approved it.

So, what’s behind these shifting attitudes toward nuclear power in Colorado – which currently has no nuclear plants ?

Parker Yamasaki wrote about this for The Colorado Sun . She joined Erin O'Toole to explain how the new law could change Colorado’s energy sources in the decades ahead.