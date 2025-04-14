© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Nuclear power is now considered clean energy in Colorado under a new law. Here's why

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 14, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Craig Station, a coal-fired power plant, dominates the horizon in much of Craig, Colorado, in November, 2024. Signs of an energy transition in the area are already visible, with solar installations on the outskirts of the city. Now, a group in the region is exploring whether the dying coal industry could be replaced by nuclear.
Scott Franz
Craig Station, a coal-fired power plant, dominates the horizon in much of Craig, Colorado, in November, 2024. Signs of an energy transition in the area are already visible, with solar installations on the outskirts of the city. Now, a group in the region is exploring whether the dying coal industry could be replaced by nuclear.

Nuclear energy is now clean energy in Colorado. That’s according to a new law recently signed by Gov. Jared Polis.

The law adds nuclear power to a list of clean energies like wind and solar. Colorado leaders have set a goal of using only clean energy to power the state by 2040.

The law didn’t pass without pushback from critics who point out that nuclear energy produces radioactive waste. But in the end, the Democratic-controlled state legislature approved it.

So, what’s behind these shifting attitudes toward nuclear power in Colorado – which currently has no nuclear plants?

Parker Yamasaki wrote about this for The Colorado Sun. She joined Erin O'Toole to explain how the new law could change Colorado’s energy sources in the decades ahead.

This isn’t the only recent development in nuclear energy in Colorado. KUNC investigative reporter Scott Franz has reported extensively on a proposal to store the nation’s nuclear waste near Craig, in northwest Colorado. You can find his series here.

Tags
In The NoCo Nuclear PowerClean EnergyNuclear WasteCoal Power
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner