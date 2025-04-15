After a daring ski stunt turned deadly, this former Olympian created a unique safety class to prevent similar tragedies

A lot of young skiers and snowboarders nowadays want to break into an especially daring form of competition called freeskiing. It’s all about performing jumps and other stunts on camera, often in the backcountry. Freeskiers build huge followings on social media and win endorsement deals.

But breaking into this sport is dangerous.

Last week marked one year since the death of 21-year-old Colorado skier Dallas LeBeau. He died while attempting to jump across U.S. Highway 40 on Berthoud Pass near Winter Park. Dallas had dreamed up the stunt to win a contest that would have netted him $30,000 and greater exposure on social media.

After that accident, his friend and mentor Bob Holme decided freeskiers like Dallas need a new kind of training.

Bob is a retired Olympic ski jumper who’s now maintenance director for Winter Park Resort. And he recently launched a class to teach young skiers and snowboarders how to attempt these tricks more safely. He called it Dallas’ Class .