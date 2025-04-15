© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

After a daring ski stunt turned deadly, this former Olympian created a unique safety class to prevent similar tragedies

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 15, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
A skier is flying through the air after jumping off a large manmade ski jump. A snowcapped mountain range is in the distance.
Courtesy Level 1 Productions
Dallas' Class is a new class designed to educate young skiers about the ins-and-outs of capturing tricks and stunts on camera. It covers everything from choosing your crew to backcountry safety.

A lot of young skiers and snowboarders nowadays want to break into an especially daring form of competition called freeskiing. It’s all about performing jumps and other stunts on camera, often in the backcountry. Freeskiers build huge followings on social media and win endorsement deals.

But breaking into this sport is dangerous.

Last week marked one year since the death of 21-year-old Colorado skier Dallas LeBeau. He died while attempting to jump across U.S. Highway 40 on Berthoud Pass near Winter Park. Dallas had dreamed up the stunt to win a contest that would have netted him $30,000 and greater exposure on social media.

After that accident, his friend and mentor Bob Holme decided freeskiers like Dallas need a new kind of training.

Bob is a retired Olympic ski jumper who’s now maintenance director for Winter Park Resort. And he recently launched a class to teach young skiers and snowboarders how to attempt these tricks more safely. He called it Dallas’ Class.

A graphic of jump building has arrows that point in the directions a skier will feel pressure, and the angle of takeoff.
Courtesy Level 1 Productions
"There's a lot of elements that we want to make sure were communicated that weren't communicated in what is a traditional snow safety class," said Bob Holme when talking about the curriculum in Dallas' Class. The class covered technical aspects of freeskiing such as engineering a perfect jump for a landing spot.

Skiing & Snowboarding Safety Winter Park Sports
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
