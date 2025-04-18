© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Paying to sleep in a parking lot? For some Summit County workers, it’s the best housing option

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 18, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man stands behind his Rav4 and smiles at the camera.
Paul Minjares
Paul Minjares lives in and helps run a lot in Frisco that allows people to live out of their cars for $75 per month. He found himself there after losing his lease 3 years ago.

Housing costs in Colorado’s mountain resort towns are so high that many workers can’t afford an apartment or room in the towns where they do their jobs.

In Summit County, dozens of workers opt for an unusual solution. They pay $75 a month for a pass that lets them sleep in their car in a parking lot in Frisco.

The nonprofit Unsheltered In Summit runs the Summit Safe Parking Program. The program manages the parking lot and provides a portable toilet and trash disposal. Tenants in the lot must show a pay stub that proves they work in the area.

The New York Times has reported it’s the only program of its kind in the country.

Paul Minjares lives in one of these lots and helps manage it as a paid employee. He screens applicants and keeps an eye on what’s happening from day to day. He first heard about the program after he’d lost his apartment and started sleeping in his car.

Paul joined Erin O'Toole to talk about what makes this program work – and what it’s like to call the parking lot home.

A parking lot has several cars parked and a sign posted in front that reads "OVERNIGHT PARKING BY PERMIT ONLY. HOST LIVES ON SITE."
Paul Minjares
The Summit Safe Parking Program requires proof of employment in Summit County from people wanting to stay in the lot. There is also a screening process that includes a background check.

Tags
In The NoCo HomelessnessparkingSummit CountyFrisco
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner