As measles cases increase across the country, can Colorado doctors prevent an outbreak here?

Colorado health officials are watching with concern as measles cases increase around the country.

Outbreaks of the highly contagious disease are on the rise in two dozen states. Most of the country’s 800 cases so far are in Texas.

But the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed three cases in our state so far – and officials there are warning about the potential for measles to spread quickly.

So how do we prevent what’s happening in Texas from happening in Colorado?

Dr. David Higgins is a pediatrician and preventive medicine specialist at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. He told Erin O’Toole that healthcare workers in the state should push to get more people vaccinated against measles right now.