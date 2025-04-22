© 2025
The elusive Mountain Plover draws hundreds of bird lovers to a Colorado festival each spring. Here’s why

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 22, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
A Mountain Plover stands near its chicks and looks to the left of the frame.
Colin Woolley
The Mountain Plover Festival is an annual tradition in the small plains town of Karval Colorado. It happens this weekend, April 25 - April 27.

Mountain Plovers are a celebrated bird species in parts of Colorado. But if you’ve never seen one, you’re in the majority.

Mountain Plovers nest on Colorado’s eastern plains and are sometimes referred to as the “prairie ghost” because their sandy-colored plumage makes them hard to spot.

The annual Mountain Plover Festival in Karval – which begins this Friday – celebrates this bird.

The festival draws hundreds of visitors each year and owes much of its success to support from local ranchers, who have gotten involved in preserving Mountain Plover habitat.

Angela Dwyer is a manager for the stewardship program of the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies. She joined Erin O’Toole to talk about the ranchers, the festival and the plovers — including why this prairie-loving bird has “mountain” in its name.

The sound of Mountain Plovers used in this episode can be found in the Cornel Lab of Ornithology Macaulay Library.

A newly hatched Mountain Plover chick sits on the ground next to two spotted eggs.
Tyler Michels
Mountain Plovers prefer sparsely vegetated ground to nest in. Prairie Dog towns, burn scars, and grazed land make an ideal breeding habitat for them.

In The NoCo HabitatConservationRanchingBirds
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
