In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Fatal crashes involving pedestrians are rare in Boulder even as they increase statewide. Here’s why

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryBrad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published April 28, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
A young family strolls down a pedestrian-only red brick street between trees and rows of buildings
Gabe Allen
/
KUNC
A family strolls down a pedestrian-only red brick street on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall

Fatal traffic accidents involving pedestrians are on the rise in Colorado. In 2023, the most recent year for which data is available,135 pedestrians died in Colorado traffic accidents. That’s more than twice as many pedestrians as died in traffic crashes a decade earlier, according to a story from the Colorado Sun.

But the number of pedestrian deaths has actually decreased in one city. Officials in Boulder reported zero pedestrian deaths in 7 of the past 11 years.

So what did Boulder do to limit and prevent pedestrian fatalities? And what can other Colorado cities learn from Boulder?

Erin O’Toole spoke with Wes Marshall, a civil engineering professor with the University of Colorado-Denver and previous In The NoCo guest. Wes wrote a book called Killed By a Traffic Engineer, which explores how traffic designs often fail to keep pedestrians safe.

A man in jeans and casual jacket stands next to a bicycle on a sidewalk in Denver, Colorado.
Courtesy of Wes Marshall
CU Denver professor Wes Marshall

In The NoCo TransportationTraffic FatalitiesBoulderColorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)University of Colorado (CU)
In The NoCo
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
