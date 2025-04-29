© 2025
A CU professor got a grant to teach kids about artificial intelligence. Then the National Science Foundation abruptly killed it

Erin O'TooleAriel LaveryBrad Turner
Published April 29, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
Casey Fiesler, a woman wearing a black shirt with small stripes of red, yellow, green and blue and wearing green-framed eyeglasses, smiles for a photo. Casey is a researcher and associate professor at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Courtesy of Casey Fiesler / CU Boulder
Casey Fiesler is one among hundreds of researchers who recently lost their grant funding after the National Science Foundation cancelled the grant. She had proposed developing a program for K - 12 kids to learn about AI misinformation in schools.

Casey Fiesler had an intriguing idea for a research project.

Casey teaches information science and technology at the University of Colorado. And she wanted to create social media content that would help young people understand how artificial intelligence works.

The National Science Foundation, or NSF, liked Casey's proposal too — so much that they approved a grant of about $268,000 to fund the project. The money would help Casey and a small team of researchers create the educational materials.

But that plan ground to a halt two weeks ago when Casey learned the NSF – which is managed by the federal government -- had abruptly canceled the funding.

It happened at a moment when the Trump administration is killing grants for projects that involved subjects like misinformation and disinformation. The New York Times reported that Casey's grant was one of more than 400 were defunded with little or no explanation.

Casey talked with Erin O’Toole about how she learned that project was defunded, and why it could have been beneficial for young people. She said the grant’s cancellation is especially surprising since the White House has said education about artificial intelligence should be a priority.

