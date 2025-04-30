© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why a Boulder doctor who specialized in abortions later in pregnancy has closed his clinic after 50 years

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published April 30, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Dr. Warren Hern talks about the shooting death of his friend Dr. George Tiller during an interview at his clinic in Boulder, Colo., on Monday, June 1, 2009. Hern also mentioned security measures necessary for him to practice. Such as U.S. Marshalls for guards and the bullet proof glass used in the office windows. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
Ed Andrieski
/
Associated Press
Dr. Warren Hern, pictured in his Boulder office on June 1, 2009. Hern founded the Boulder Abortion Clinic in 1975, and announced its closure in April.

A clinic in Boulder that was one of only a handful in the country to provide abortions in later pregnancy has closed.

Dr. Warren Hern, who operated Boulder Abortion Clinic for 50 years, announced earlier this month that he was retiring and that the clinic would stop scheduling patients.

The closure means one less clinic in Colorado at a time when more women are traveling here from states where abortion care is restricted.

The doctor didn’t mince words when he spoke with Erin O’Toole on Tuesday. Hern has seen death threats, had bullets fired at his clinic and seen other abortion providers murdered. He spoke at length about running the clinic for a half-century and his thoughts on groups that oppose his work.

Reproductive RightsAbortionBoulderreproductive healthcareWomen's Health
