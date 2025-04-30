Why a Boulder doctor who specialized in abortions later in pregnancy has closed his clinic after 50 years

A clinic in Boulder that was one of only a handful in the country to provide abortions in later pregnancy has closed .

Dr. Warren Hern, who operated Boulder Abortion Clinic for 50 years, announced earlier this month that he was retiring and that the clinic would stop scheduling patients.

The closure means one less clinic in Colorado at a time when more women are traveling here from states where abortion care is restricted.

The doctor didn’t mince words when he spoke with Erin O’Toole on Tuesday. Hern has seen death threats, had bullets fired at his clinic and seen other abortion providers murdered. He spoke at length about running the clinic for a half-century and his thoughts on groups that oppose his work.