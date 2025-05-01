Inside a unique program that lets high school students shape Colorado state law

Some of Colorado’s state laws share an unusual origin story.

One set aside money to help foster kids attend college. Another provides free menstrual products in schools. A third law funded an awareness program to prevent eating disorders.

All of these are laws that were designed and proposed by high school students , who actually drafted the language of each bill before legislators ultimately approved them.

The Colorado Youth Advisory Council , or COYAC, has allowed high school students in the program to meet with lawmakers to discuss issues that affect young people. And those students managed to write seven bills that ultimately were written into law .

State lawmakers in recent months considered defunding COYAC amid a statewide budget crunch of about $1.2 billion. They ultimately opted to set aside $50,000 in funding so the students can continue to work with lawmakers – although they’ll no longer have the power to draft bills .

Erin O’Toole spoke with Brenda Morrison, who oversees COYAC, about the program, which began in 2008 as the brainchild of a state legislator from Durango.