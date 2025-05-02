© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Building data centers in Colorado: Do the economic benefits outweigh the environmental costs?

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published May 2, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Vijay Gadepally, a man in glasses wearing a lavender patterned shirt, a brown striped tie and slacks, stands in a hallway of a large data center.
Courtesy of Vijay Gadepally
"Maybe four or five years ago, more of those operations would be contained on your phone or on your laptop," says Vijay Gadepally, a senior scientist at MIT who studies artificial intelligence and computer science. "These days, because of the computational complexity associated with, say, your chat GPT query, almost every operation we do is talking to a data center somewhere."

In 2025, artificial intelligence gives us personalized shopping recommendations. It writes emails for us. And all those quick tasks require lightning-fast computing and huge amounts of data. Which is why tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon are building massive data centers around the country.

Some state lawmakers have proposed incentives for companies that want to build data centers in Colorado. They say the facilities will create jobs and tax revenue – and that Colorado is competing with other states for that economic boost.

But skeptics point out that data centers use enormous amounts of electricity and water, which strains power grids and water supplies.

To sort through the economic benefits and the environmental costs, we reached out to Vijay Gadepally. He's a senior scientist at MIT who researches high performance computing and artificial intelligence. He’s also the chief technology officer of an AI cloud computing company that hopes to build a data center in Colorado.

He talked with Erin O'Toole about why some people think Colorado’s a good place to build more data centers, and how they work.

In The NoCo Computer ScienceEnvironmentArtificial Intelligence (AI)Colorado Legislature
