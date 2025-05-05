© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A Berthoud writer’s horror novel highlights the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published May 5, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Author Cassondra Windwalker, a woman with dark brown hair with faint blue or purple highlights is photographed outside with a blurry waterfall in the background.
Photo by Nika Refr Wolfe
/
Courtesy of Cassondra Windwalker
"I hope readers come away with a sense of urgency and horror, and even disbelief that this is actually our reality in our society, the idea that Native women are ten times more likely to be murdered than non-Native women," says Cassondra Windwalker, author of the new novel Ghost Girls and Rabbits. "If you want to dismiss this as a Native problem, we can't do that — this is a society problem."

Writer Cassondra Windwalker’s new horror novel uses fiction to highlight a real-life crisis that often goes ignored.

Ghost Girls and Rabbits touches on the thousands of unsolved cases of Indigenous American and Alaska Native women who were missing or murdered. More than 4,000 cases fit that description, according to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The novel tells the story of two Indigenous American women: one who has lost her daughter, and the other who has herself been kidnapped. Windwalker is originally from Oklahoma, spent time in Alaska and now lives in Berthoud.

Ghost Girls and Rabbits comes out May 5, which is also a day of awareness to call attention to the issue. Windwalker spoke with Erin O'Toole about the horror writer who inspired her, and how she hopes the book raises awareness about an urgent problem.

Missing Indigenous WomenMissing and Murdered Indigenous People
