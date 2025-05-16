These women inspired the names of some of Colorado’s biggest landmarks. A new book uncovers their stories

Colorado has an abundance of mountains named after famous men – think Long’s Peak, Mount Wilson, or Pikes Peak.

Since childhood, Sarah Hahn Campbell has been fascinated by the people behind place names. But she discovered little to no information on peaks, lakes or trails named after women.

So, in 2017, the Denver-based author and high school teacher set out to research the mysterious women behind the names of some of Colorado’s landmarks.

That culminated in Sarah's new book, Her Place on the Map: 18 Women and the Colorado Wonders Named for Them . It’s part trail guide and part history lesson, exploring 18 Colorado trails, mountains and lakes, while highlighting the stories of the women for whom these places were named.

She spoke with Erin O’Toole about the book, and how challenging it was to learn about the real women behind the names.