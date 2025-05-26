Drought continues to plague the Colorado River Basin. Could cloud seeding be a helpful solution?

Manipulating the clouds to make it rain or snow sounds like something straight out of science fiction. But in reality, the technology behind cloud seeding is decades old, going back to the 1940s.

The science of cloud seeding got some new attention recently after lawmakers ordered the Government Accountability Office to look into the technology as water becomes a more precious resource in the U.S. That report says cloud seeding shows promise, but more research is probably needed before we make it part of any serious federal policies.

So, as drought continues to be a problem for the Colorado River Basin, some experts wonder if it’s time to look more seriously at cloud seeding’s potential.

KUNC’s in-house water reporter Alex Hager spoke with Erin O’Toole in February about what he’s learned about how cloud seeding might help the Colorado River Basin. We’re listening back to that conversation today.