Drought continues to plague the Colorado River Basin. Could cloud seeding be a helpful solution?

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAlex HagerBrad Turner
Published May 26, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
This shows a man holding wiring standing next to a trailer and truck while another man stands on top of the trailer setting up could seeding equipment.
Brittany Peterson/AP
/
AP
Brothers Parker and Carver Cammans install cloud seeding equipment Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Lyons, Colo. The weather modification method uses planes and ground-based cannons to shoot silver iodide crystals into clouds, attracting moisture to the particles that falls as additional snow and rain. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

Manipulating the clouds to make it rain or snow sounds like something straight out of science fiction. But in reality, the technology behind cloud seeding is decades old, going back to the 1940s.

The science of cloud seeding got some new attention recently after lawmakers ordered the Government Accountability Office to look into the technology as water becomes a more precious resource in the U.S. That report says cloud seeding shows promise, but more research is probably needed before we make it part of any serious federal policies.

So, as drought continues to be a problem for the Colorado River Basin, some experts wonder if it’s time to look more seriously at cloud seeding’s potential.

KUNC’s in-house water reporter Alex Hager spoke with Erin O’Toole in February about what he’s learned about how cloud seeding might help the Colorado River Basin. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

For more on the Colorado River, check out KUNC’s award-winning podcast Thirst Gap.

Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Alex Hager
Alex is KUNC's reporter covering the Colorado River Basin. He spent two years at Aspen Public Radio, mainly reporting on the resort economy, the environment and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, he covered the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery for KDLG in Dillingham, Alaska.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
