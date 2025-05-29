A Denver Art Museum exhibit helps visitors confront tough emotions – with help from cuddly, crocheted monsters

Fear. Anxiety. Shame. And a horde of colorful, crocheted monsters.

It’s all part of a new exhibit at the Denver Art Museum that asks visitors to confront some uncomfortable emotions.

Denver artist Sadie Young has created cuddly and soft monsters with vivid colors and big eyes. And they’re all crocheted out of thousands of yards of yarn. Some are large enough for visitors to step inside.

The exhibit, called The Tangled Self , draws on both her artistic experience and her educational background in psychology, particularly the concept of the shadow self .