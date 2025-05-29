© 2025
A Denver Art Museum exhibit helps visitors confront tough emotions – with help from cuddly, crocheted monsters

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published May 29, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Sadie Young, a woman with red-brown hair, wearing heart-frame glasses, a black shirt and slacks and rainbow-colored crocheted sleeves, poses in the open mouth of a crocheted brightly colored monster head. It's part of an exhibit she created on display now at the Denver Art Museum.
Photo by Juli Williams
/
Courtesy of Sadie Young
"The shadow self is kind of the host for things like anger, fear, grief, stress, anxiety," says artist Sadie Young, whose new exhibit at the Denver Art Museum features brightly colored monsters made from yarn. "I was trying to personify the shadow self by using the idea of inner monsters in a fun, silly, more approachable way."

Fear. Anxiety. Shame. And a horde of colorful, crocheted monsters.

It’s all part of a new exhibit at the Denver Art Museum that asks visitors to confront some uncomfortable emotions.

Denver artist Sadie Young has created cuddly and soft monsters with vivid colors and big eyes. And they’re all crocheted out of thousands of yards of yarn. Some are large enough for visitors to step inside.

The exhibit, called The Tangled Self, draws on both her artistic experience and her educational background in psychology, particularly the concept of the shadow self.

Sadie is also the founder and creative director of Spectra Art Space, which specializes in immersive installations. She joined Erin O’Toole to talk about her new exhibit at the DAM, the inspiration behind the creatures, and how she got started with crocheting.

