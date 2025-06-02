Afraid of flying? These tips from an MSU Denver psychologist can help get you off the ground

Commercial airline travel is one of the safest ways to get around.

In 2024, around five billion passengers worldwide flew on 40 million flights, according to the International Air Transport Association . In that year there was less than one aircraft-related accident for every million flights in the air.

In other words, the odds are in your favor when you buy a plane ticket.

And yet, fear of flying is one of the most common phobias people struggle with. Researchers estimate about 25 million adults in the U.S. suffer from aerophobia, or fear of flying.

Randi Smith is a professor of psychology at Metropolitan State University of Denver . She studies why air travel provokes such an intense reaction in so many people.