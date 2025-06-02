© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Afraid of flying? These tips from an MSU Denver psychologist can help get you off the ground

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published June 2, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Randi Smith, a woman with light brown hair and brown glasses, wearing a black dress, black boots and a red sweater, stands outside on the MSU Denver campus and leans against a railing.
Courtesy of Randi Smith / MSU Denver
"With any phobia or fear, the longer we avoid it, the more entrenched the fear and anxiety becomes," says Randi Smith, a psychology professor at MSU Denver. "So if we can push through the fear and get on the airplane, even though we think we're going to die, we teach ourselves that all of those catastrophic thoughts are not really going to happen. And then our fear diminishes."

Commercial airline travel is one of the safest ways to get around.

In 2024, around five billion passengers worldwide flew on 40 million flights, according to the International Air Transport Association. In that year there was less than one aircraft-related accident for every million flights in the air.

In other words, the odds are in your favor when you buy a plane ticket.

And yet, fear of flying is one of the most common phobias people struggle with. Researchers estimate about 25 million adults in the U.S. suffer from aerophobia, or fear of flying.

Randi Smith is a professor of psychology at Metropolitan State University of Denver. She studies why air travel provokes such an intense reaction in so many people.

With the summer travel season about to get underway, she joined Erin O’Toole to share some science-backed strategies to help you, or a loved one, overcome a fear of flying.

