In the NoCo
In The NoCo

ACLU lawyers say camping is so central to Colorado’s culture that ‘camping bans’ should be illegal. Will a judge agree?

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published June 3, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
Tim Macdonald, legal director for the ACLU, said "Colorado has a long rich tradition of people sleeping outside, covering themselves with blankets or or buffalo hides, and sleeping in tents. And that's important for our courts to understand and recognize when we consider the long rich tradition in Colorado of sleeping outside."

A unique legal argument caught our attention recently here at In The NoCo. It’s about rules banning people experiencing homelessness from sleeping in public places in Boulder.

The recent court filing by the ACLU of Colorado argues that camping is so fundamental to the culture and history of Colorado that cities should not be allowed to punish people who camp in public.

The ACLU of Colorado filed that brief to fight a recent ruling that said the city of Boulder can ticket or arrest people for sleeping outdoors. So-called “camping bans” like the one in Boulder are used by cities across the country. And they’ve been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

So how did the ACLU of Colorado decide to build an argument around the state’s camping culture, and how likely is it to win?

Host Erin O’Toole spoke with Tim Macdonald, legal director of the ACLU of Colorado, to talk about why the group wants to end camping bans.

For more coverage on the recent filing read the Boulder Reporting Lab’s coverage.

In The NoCo CampingBoulder ChautauquaAmerican Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
