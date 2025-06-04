© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How an unusual CSU program helps restore bison herds across the American West

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published June 4, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
The Colorado State University bison herd at Soapstone Prairie, photographed on July 20, 2022
1 of 3  — Colorado State University bison1
The Colorado State University bison herd at Soapstone Prairie, photographed on July 20, 2022
John Eisele / Colorado State University
A brown bison with a yellow ear tag looks up from grazing on the Soapstone Prairie
2 of 3  — Colorado State University
A bison with a yellow ear tag looks up from grazing on the Soapstone Prairie north of Fort Collins
John Eisele / Colorado State University
The Colorado State University bison herd grazes at Soapstone Prairie, photographed on July 20, 2022
3 of 3  — Colorado State University bison2
The Colorado State University bison herd grazes at Soapstone Prairie, photographed on July 20, 2022
John Eisele / Colorado State University

A small herd of bison roams the Soapstone Prairie north of Fort Collins. The herd offers a glimpse of what Colorado’s high plains looked like 200 years ago.

These bison are unique for a few reasons. First, they’re descendants of the herd at Yellowstone National Park. Second, while most bison today carry some cattle DNA, this herd has nearly pure bison genes. That has spiritual significance for many Indigenous tribes.

The breeding project is based at Colorado State University. It's raised hundreds of bison over the last decade and transferred them to tribes and wildlife organizations.

Host Erin O’Toole spoke with Jennifer Barfield, a professor and reproductive physiologist at CSU who has been leading the project for the past 10 years.

Jennifer Barfield, a woman wearing blue jeans and a green buttoned shirt looks at a bison through wire fencing on CSU's Foothills Campus
William A. Cotton/CSU Photograph
/
Colorado State University
Colorado State University Bison Reproduction program director Jennifer Barfield looks through a fence at a bison on CSU's Foothills Campus, June 6, 2019.

