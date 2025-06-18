Why a CU researcher thinks a vaccine against weight gain could be on the horizon

A vaccine against weight gain may be a reality soon, thanks to new research from the University of Colorado Boulder. The study focuses on a strain of bacteria that prevents obesity by reducing inflammation.

Chris Lowry is a professor of integrative physiology and CU and led the research. His study found that he could prevent mice from becoming overweight, even when raised on the equivalent of an all-McDonald’s diet.

When his team injected mice with that particular strain of bacteria, the junk - food mice gained no more weight than mice with healthy diets.

Chris Lowry joined Erin O’Toole in January to talk about his research and why he thinks it’s a promising solution for obesity and how the results caught him off guard. We’re listening back to that conversation today.