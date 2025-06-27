How to survive an encounter with an aggressive moose

A few weeks back, Colorado saw three moose attacks on people in just three days. The incidents were reported in the Coloradoan.

The attacks left three people injured. One of the incidents led to a cow moose being shot in self-defense, and her calf being euthanized.

So, as more people head out to hike in the state’s moose territory this summer, we wondered: What are you supposed to do if you encounter an aggressive moose? And how do you avoid a moose attack in the first place?

Bridget O’Rourke who is a Public Information Officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife . She spoke with host Erin O’Toole about how to be safe around moose – and what makes them such dangerous animals.