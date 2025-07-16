© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Alpine rescue crews in Colorado are saving more people by helicopter this summer. It’s dangerous work

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published July 16, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
A person wearing a helmet leans out of a helicopter above snowcapped peaks.
Courtesy Summit County Rescue Group
The highest helicopter hoist on record in Colorado was performed off the top of Quandary Peak this summer. Search and rescue crews have performed a record number of helicopter hoists this year.

A few weeks back, a pair of hikers found themselves stranded on a cliff atop Quandary Peak – 14,000 feet in elevation – in cold temperatures. A rescue crew had to respond by helicopter and lift them off the mountain.

It was one of 10 helicopter hoists that Colorado search and rescue crews performed this year through the end of June. That’s a record number. These dangerous maneuvers require helicopters to get close enough to rocky peaks to lower a rope and harness to people in trouble.

And the rescue on Quandary Peak wasn’t even the most dramatic. Another recent rescue helped climbers who were struck by lightning and also set the record for Colorado’s highest-altitude hoist.

Ryan Spencer, a reporter for the Summit Daily News, wrote about this spike in helicopter hoists. He told Erin O’Toole that it’s not clear why this increase in helicopter rescues is happening – but the stories about them are harrowing.

Correction: An earlier version of this episode gave the incorrect number of helicopter hoists performed in Colorado this year through June. The correct number is 10.

A group of people take shelter under cold weather gear at the top of a high rocky peak.
1 of 2  — quandary rescue 4.jpeg
A rescue crew stayed with a father and son through the night in a makeshift shelter on the top of Quandary Peak after they were cliffed-out in June.
Courtesy Summit County Rescue Group
A helicopter flies above snowcapped peaks with a person attached to a line below.
2 of 2  — QuandaryRescue.jpeg
Courtesy Summit County Rescue Group

